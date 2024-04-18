Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo? Network Responds to Rumor Star is Moving On

Bravo is speaking out about the rumor that Andy Cohen is in talks to leave the network.

The 55-year-old celebrity has long been a fixture on the network, where he hosts Watch What Happens Live! and is closely related to the Real Housewives and other popular reality franchises.

On Thursday (April 18), a report by In Touch magazine implied that Andy was seeking a “departure package.”

Is this true?

Speaking to Deadline, a representative for Bravo stressed that Andy was not in talks to leave anytime soon.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story and [the publication’s] source obviously has no clue about the situation,” they said.

In fact, it looks like we should expect the exact opposite of a departure! The network noted that Watch What Happens Live! is expected to be renewed again in the near future.

