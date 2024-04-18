M. Night Shyamalan's 'Trap' Trailer Spoils Film's Major Twist, Director Explains Why He Revealed It Now

The trailer for M. Night Shyamalan‘s Trap has just dropped online, and if you watch, prepare to be spoiled!

The trailer teases a major plot point, though we’re sure there’s more twists and turns that have not been unveiled here!

Here’s the logline: A father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event.

Keep reading to find out more…

The film stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills and Allison Pill.

The big twist? Josh‘s character, a seemingly innocent and fun dad, is a cold-blooded killer.

About why he decided to spoil this huge plot point in the film’s first trailer, M. Night told The Wrap, “When I thought of the idea. I was like, Why? You can’t hide it. It happens so early. This is the fun of the movie. It’s being in that point-of-view.”

The movie is set to hit theaters on August 9. If you didn’t see, Josh spoke about how in 2001, one crucial moment set him up to fail in his career.