Mariska Hargitay Mistaken for Real-Life Cop by a Child in NYC While Filming 'Law & Order: SVU'!

Mariska Hargitay is a real-life detective in some people’s eyes!

While filming one of the final episodes of Season 25 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on April 10 in New York City, the 60-year-old actress was approached by a little girl who believed her to be a real police officer based on the badge she was wearing as part of her character’s outfit.

An eyewitness told People that the little girl had been separated from her mother in the Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park and went to Mariska for help, who stopped production for 20 minutes and helped the child find her mother, consoling them both.

The little girl had no idea there was a show being filmed, nor did she recognize Ice-T, the witness noted.

