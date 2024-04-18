Melissa Barrera Reacts to 'Scary Movie' Reboot, Reveals She's Interested In Starring

Melissa Barrera has interest in the upcoming Scary Movie reboot!

If you missed the news, it was announced last week that the comedy movie franchise, which parodies slasher and horror films, will be making a comeback, with a new film in the works.

Recently, Melissa dished on the possibility of starring in the new Scary Movie.

“I always loved those movies,” she told Inverse. “When I saw it announced, I was like, ‘Oh, that would be fun. That would be so fun to do.’”

“They have the iconic cast that did it, so we’ll see what goes on with that. I’m just excited to see a new one,” Melissa added.

If you forgot, Melissa starred in the last two Scream movies, but she was fired from the upcoming seventh over social media posts about the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The Scary Movies have famously poked fun at the Scream films, among other titles in the horror and slasher genres.

At the Abigail premiere on Wednesday (April 17), Melissa got some support from several of her former Scream co-stars!