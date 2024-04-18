Nichelle Lewis Makes Broadway Debut in 'The Wiz,' Gets Support from Big Stars at Opening Night Show!

The Broadway revival of The Wiz is officially open!

Nichelle Lewis is playing the lead role of Dorothy in the beloved musical and she looked gorgeous in green while attending the opening night party on Wednesday (April 17) in New York City.

The Broadway newcomer was joined at the celebration by co-stars Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Melody A. Betts, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Avery Wilson at the opening night celebration. The opening comes two months after the show played in Los Angeles for the final stop of the North American tour.

Some of the celebs who were in attendance at the opening included Hillary Clinton, Anna Wintour, engaged couple Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, LaChanze, Ben Vereen, Peppermint, Sherri Shepherd, Tamron Hall, Common, Leslie Uggams, and writer Amber Ruffin.

