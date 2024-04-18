Top Stories
Apr 18, 2024 at 9:12 pm
By JJ Staff

Nichelle Lewis Makes Broadway Debut in 'The Wiz,' Gets Support from Big Stars at Opening Night Show!

Nichelle Lewis Makes Broadway Debut in 'The Wiz,' Gets Support from Big Stars at Opening Night Show!

The Broadway revival of The Wiz is officially open!

Nichelle Lewis is playing the lead role of Dorothy in the beloved musical and she looked gorgeous in green while attending the opening night party on Wednesday (April 17) in New York City.

The Broadway newcomer was joined at the celebration by co-stars Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Melody A. Betts, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Avery Wilson at the opening night celebration. The opening comes two months after the show played in Los Angeles for the final stop of the North American tour.

Some of the celebs who were in attendance at the opening included Hillary Clinton, Anna Wintour, engaged couple Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, LaChanze, Ben Vereen, Peppermint, Sherri Shepherd, Tamron Hall, Common, Leslie Uggams, and writer Amber Ruffin.

Get your tickets now to see The Wiz on Broadway.

Just Jared on Facebook
the wiz broadway opening 01
the wiz broadway opening 02
the wiz broadway opening 03
the wiz broadway opening 04
the wiz broadway opening 05
the wiz broadway opening 06
the wiz broadway opening 07
the wiz broadway opening 08
the wiz broadway opening 09
the wiz broadway opening 10
the wiz broadway opening 11
the wiz broadway opening 12
the wiz broadway opening 13
the wiz broadway opening 14
the wiz broadway opening 15
the wiz broadway opening 16
the wiz broadway opening 17
the wiz broadway opening 18
the wiz broadway opening 19
the wiz broadway opening 20
the wiz broadway opening 21
the wiz broadway opening 22
the wiz broadway opening 23
the wiz broadway opening 24
the wiz broadway opening 25
the wiz broadway opening 26
the wiz broadway opening 27
the wiz broadway opening 28
the wiz broadway opening 29
the wiz broadway opening 30
the wiz broadway opening 31
the wiz broadway opening 32
the wiz broadway opening 33
the wiz broadway opening 34
the wiz broadway opening 35
the wiz broadway opening 36
the wiz broadway opening 37
the wiz broadway opening 38
the wiz broadway opening 39
the wiz broadway opening 40
the wiz broadway opening 41
the wiz broadway opening 42
the wiz broadway opening 43
the wiz broadway opening 44
the wiz broadway opening 45
the wiz broadway opening 46
the wiz broadway opening 47
the wiz broadway opening 48
the wiz broadway opening 49
the wiz broadway opening 50
the wiz broadway opening 51
the wiz broadway opening 52
the wiz broadway opening 53

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Ruffin, Anna Wintour, Avery Wilson, Ben Platt, Ben Vereen, Broadway, Common, deborah cox, Hillary Clinton, Kyle Ramar Freeman, LaChanze, Leslie Uggams, Melody A. Betts, Nichelle Lewis, Noah Galvin, Peppermint, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Sherri Shepherd, Tamron Hall, The Wiz, wayne brady