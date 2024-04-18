'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' Cast Revealed - 12 Stars Confirmed to Return, 2 Stars Promoted & 5 Actors Join the Cast

Max‘s drama/horror series Pretty Little Liars is returning for season two!

The second season is getting a title change, becoming Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, to tie in to the theme of the new episodes.

In season two, the Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

Season two premieres Thursday, May 9th on Max.

Ahead of it’s return, we’re taking a look at which stars will be back, who is not returning and who is joining the cast.

It has been confirmed that at least two actors have been promoted to series regular and it was recently announced that four young actors have joined the cast in recurring guest star roles.

Keep reading inside to get the scoop on the season two cast for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School…