'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' Trailer Teases New Love Interests, New A & Return of Original 'PLL' Actress - Watch Now!

The Pretty Little Liars are back for season two and this time, they have to go to summer school!

Dubbed Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, the second season of the Max drama series sees the addition of several new faces, including a new A villain, and even the return of an actress from the original ABC Family/Freeform version of Pretty Little Liars.

Here’s a synopsis: Following the harrowing events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco are all reprising their roles from season one. Find out more about the returning cast, and who’s joining here!

As seen in the trailer, Annabeth Gish is returning to the PLL universe, reprising her therapist character, Dr Sullivan, from the original Pretty Little Liars series.

Another OG series actress is rumored to potentially have a cameo in the upcoming season…

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School will premiere it’s first two episodes on Thursday, May 9th, followed by one new episode weekly through June 20th on Max!