Prince William Returns to Royal Duties After Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement

Prince William has returned to royal duties.

The 41-year-old future King had been on a break from royal engagements. This is his first appearance back since his wife, Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) revealed to the world that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

On Thursday (April 18), the Prince of Wales visited Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity in Sunbury, England. While there, he greeted volunteers, helped the head chef Mario Confait prepare a bolognese sauce, and loaded trays of food into vans for distribution.

During the visit, one volunteer handed Prince William two get well cards: one for his wife and one for his father, King Charles, who also was diagnosed with cancer. “You’re very kind, thank you very much,” Prince William said upon being handed the cards.

