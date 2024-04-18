Top Stories
Apr 18, 2024 at 11:19 pm
By JJ Staff

'Suffs' Broadway Musical Gets Star-Studded Crowd on Opening Night Led by Hillary Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, & More

The Broadway musical Suffs just officially opened and a star-studded crowd attended to check out Hillary Clinton and Malala Yousafzai‘s producing debut!

Shaina Taub, who wrote the show and stars as suffragist Alice Paul, walked the red carpet alongside her fellow producers and celebs like Lin-Manuel Miranda on Thursday (April 18) at the Music Box Theatre in New York City.

More celebs in attendance included Anna Wintour, Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph, and many more.

Cast members including Tony winner Nikki M. James and Tony nominee Jenn Colella were also on the red carpet.

Featuring an all-female cast, Suffs takes place in the early 1900s as the women’s movement was heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote.

Get your tickets now to see Suffs on Broadway.

Cast member Nikki M. James

Cast member Jenn Colella

Writer and cast member Shaina Taub

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hillary Clinton

Malala Yousafzai

Melissa McCarthy

Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph

Monica Barbaro

Anais Mitchell

Dylan Mulvaney

Huma Abedin

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin

Maia Shibutani

Anna Wintour

Sara Bareilles

Darren Criss

D’Arcy Carden

Peppermint

Laura Benanti

Rebecca Wisocky

Producers Rachel Sussman and Jill Furman
Photos: Getty
