Taylor Swift Has 11 No. 1 Songs on the Billboard Hot 100! Do You Know Them All?

Taylor Swift is very familiar with claiming the top spot on the charts!

The 34-year-old pop titan has been churning out solid-gold bops for well over a decade now, and so many of them have flown up the Billboard Hot 100 – the weekly chart that reveals the biggest single in the United States.

She’s managed to claim the pinnacle position with 11 different songs over the years, most recently in November 2023. With the impending release of The Tortured Poets Department, it’s a safe bet that she’ll nab another No. 1 sooner than later.

After earning her 10th chart-topper last year, Billboard noted that she joined a very exclusive club. She is one of only 11 artists who have 10 or more No. 1′s to their name.

Do you know all of Taylor‘s biggest hits on the charts? We rounded them up in honor of The Tortured Poets Department, and you might be surprised by some of the songs that made the list (and some timeless hits that did not).

In fact, we bet you won’t believe how long it took Taylor to snag her first No. 1.

Revisit all 10 of Taylor Swift’s chart toppers inside….