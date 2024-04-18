Taylor Swift Reveals Lead Single Off 'The Tortured Poets Department,' & It Features Another Popular Musician

Taylor Swift has announced what will be the first single off of her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

The 34-year-old will unleash the album on Friday (April 19) and has been pretty quiet about the promotional strategy ahead of its release.

She took to social media a few hours before the album drops to reveal that its lead single will feature another popular musician!

Taylor will kick off the album era with “Fortnight,” a duet with Post Malone.

She shared the news and revealed the black-and-white cover art in a post on Instagram.

“The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone 🤍,” she wrote.

Taylor continued, writing, “I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight. Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW.”

