Taylor Swift's Famous Friends Reveal Their Favorite of Her Eras (Everyone Has a Different Choice!)

Taylor Swift‘s famous friends are some of her biggest fans, and they never hesitate to sing her praises.

When the 34-year-old “Shake It Off” pop titan was named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year a few months ago, some of her friends spoke to the platform and revealed which of her iconic eras speaks to them the most.

Some of them, like Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello, simply hyped up their pal’s artistry.

“I think it’s pretty obvious why Taylor is the artist of the year. She has done so much for her community and fans,” Selena said about her bestie at the time.

Camila described Taylor‘s albums as “poetry” and said that she had been “the soundtrack to me and my friends’ lives.” Gracie Abrams simply said that she “makes magic.”

Others got more specific about which era spoke to them the most. Unsurprisingly, it was a tough call for many of them to make, and none of them were in agreement!

