'The Witcher' Renewed for Fifth & Final Season, Cast List Confirmed with One Major Star Exiting

A few major pieces of news about The Witcher have been announced by Netflix!

Firstly, the show has been renewed for a fifth and final season by the streaming service. Next, they announced that season four is now in production, and they confirmed the cast list for the fourth season as well. There’s one huge cast exit that happened, and several returning fan favorites. Plus, some new additions to the cast!

Seasons 4 and 5 will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, “Baptism of Fire” and “The Tower of the Swallow.”

