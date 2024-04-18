'Transformers One' Trailer Debuts, Chris Hemsworth & Brian Tyree Henry Voice Young Optimus Prime & Megatron In Origin Story - Watch Now!

The first trailer for the upcoming movie Transformers One has been unveiled!

The upcoming fully CG-animated film features the voices of Marvel stars Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry and serves as an origin story about how the two “most iconic characters in the Transformers universe, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron. ”

Keep reading to learn more and watch …

Transformers One “is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime (Hemsworth) and Megatron (Henry), better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.”

Also lending their voices to the upcoming movie are fellow Marvel star Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, as well as Keegan-Michael Key B-127, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Transformers One is directed by Josh Cooley and will debut in theaters on September 20th!

The week before the trailer launch, Chris and Brian promoted the upcoming movie at 2024 CinemaCon in Los Angeles and met up with yet another Marvel star.