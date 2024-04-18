Zendaya Goes for Pantsless Look at 'Kimmel' in Chic Suit Jacket

Zendaya is continuing to give us chic fashion looks on her Challengers press tour!

The 27-year-old actress went for a pantsless look while wearing a chic blazer on her way into the studio for a Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance on Thursday (April 18) in Hollywood.

Zendaya is on the show to promote her work in the new tennis movie Challengers, which will be released in theaters on April 26.

Earlier in the week, Zendaya wowed on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of the film and then changed into a sleek dress the color of a tennis ball.

Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win. Watch the trailer here!