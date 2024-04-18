Zoe Saldana & Salma Hayek Double Date With Their Husbands During Trip to Venice

Zoe Saldana and Salma Hayek are enjoying each other’s company during a double date in Venice, Italy.

The A-list actresses attended the 60th Biennale Art 2024 on Wednesday (April 17). The following day, they were seen arm-in-arm during a joint outing with husbands Marco Perego and Francois-Henri Pinault.

For the outing, Salma looked stylish in a pair of wide-legged black trousers, which she paired with heels, a cropped jacket and a royal purple silk top.

Zoe opted for a black skirt with flats and sunglasses.

