Top Stories
Apr 18, 2024 at 5:20 pm
By JJ Staff

Zoe Saldana & Salma Hayek Double Date With Their Husbands During Trip to Venice

Zoe Saldana & Salma Hayek Double Date With Their Husbands During Trip to Venice

Zoe Saldana and Salma Hayek are enjoying each other’s company during a double date in Venice, Italy.

The A-list actresses attended the 60th Biennale Art 2024 on Wednesday (April 17). The following day, they were seen arm-in-arm during a joint outing with husbands Marco Perego and Francois-Henri Pinault.

Keep reading to find out more…

For the outing, Salma looked stylish in a pair of wide-legged black trousers, which she paired with heels, a cropped jacket and a royal purple silk top.

Zoe opted for a black skirt with flats and sunglasses.

We hope that the couples enjoyed their time together!

If you missed it, Zoe recently addressed her future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will she be playing Gamora in another Guardians of the Galaxy project anytime soon?

We also got big news about another franchise that she is involved with.

Scroll through all of the new photos of the stars in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 01
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 02
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 03
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 04
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 05
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 06
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 07
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 08
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 09
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 10
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 11
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 12
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 13
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 14
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 15
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 16
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 17
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 18
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 19
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 20
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 21
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 22
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 23
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 24
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 25
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 26
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 27
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 28
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 29
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 30
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 31
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 32
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 33
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 34
zoe saldana salma hayek double date 35

Credit: Cobra Team; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Francois Henri Pinault, Marco Perego, Salma Hayek, Salma Hayek Pinault, Zoe Saldana