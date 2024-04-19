15 Actors Competed With Chris Pratt to Play Star-Lord (Including Multiple Other Marvel Stars)

Chris Pratt faced some very stiff competition to play Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor perfectly embodies the fun but complex hero in several films across the franchise. However, he faced stiff competition from a talented batch of actors to earn a chance to join the Avengers.

In a franchise that already had several (expertly cast) actors named Chris on the team, he was introduced as the plucky and smart-mouthed Star-Lord (aka Peter Quill) in 2014′s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Since then, he’s stepped out with the team of heroes multiple times, most recently in 2023′s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

While he is now synonymous with the part, we did some digging and rounded up 15 other actors who auditioned for the opportunity. Interestingly, there are even rumors about who were the second and third choices.

Some of his competitors wound up acting alongside Chris in the MCU. One even joined the cast of the first Guardians movie in another role. Others have fronted their own mega-successful franchises.

Scroll through the slideshow to see who else could have played Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe…