Biggest Soap Opera Headlines This Week: Beloved Star Earns Meaningful Emmy Nomination, Actor Updates on Absent 'General Hospital' Costar, Details on a New Show & More

There’s always something going on in the soap opera fandom, and this week was no exception!

New episodes of all of our favorite sudsers air on a daily basis. That means that there’s always drama building onscreen. A twist or turn is guaranteed to be waiting for you around every corner.

But it’s not just the plots of sudsers like The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital that keep you on your toes. There’s also some big news brewing behind the scenes.

In fact, there’s so much happening that it’s hard to keep up. To make things easier, we are pulling together the biggest soap opera headlines of the week.

What all went down? This week a popular actor revealed a skill that his “miracle” daughter is learning at a very young age.

In terms of casting, The Young and the Restless has recruited a legacy soap star for a new character arc that’s premiering just around the corner. There was an update about a General Hospital star who has been taking some time off to work on their health.

We also got the nominations for the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards! All of our favorite shows were heavily represented, but one actor claimed a particularly meaningful nomination.

Scroll through the slideshow to see some of the biggest soap opera stories of the week…