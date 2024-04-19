'Cassandra' Lyrics: Taylor Swift Seemingly Sings About Kim Kardashian Feud on 2nd New Song

It appears that Taylor Swift has two songs about Kim Kardashian on her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Swifties were quick to hypothesize that the song “thanK you aIMee” was about the Skims mogul. After all, her name was spelled out in all caps in the song’s title. After a closer listen, some believe that Taylor is also singing about Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West on “Cassandra.”

If you were unaware, Taylor‘s feud with Kim and Kanye has its roots in Kanye‘s song “Famous.” In the lyrics, he referred to her as a “b-tch” and said that he made her famous.

Kim and Kanye defended themselves in the aftermath of the song’s release, sharing an edited conversation that they had with Taylor. The unedited recording was eventually leaked, affirming details from Taylor‘s side of the story.

The pop titan seems to reference that phone call in the first verse of “Cassandra.”

“When the first stone’s thrown, they’re screamin’ / In the streets, there’s a raging riot / When it’s “Burn the b-tch,” they’re shrieking / When the truth comes out, it’s quiet,” she sings on the pre-chorus, seemingly charting her struggles with the famous exes.

Taylor also sings about her cell being filled with snakes, an emoji that Kim once used to reference Taylor. The singer reclaimed the animal with her Reputation album.

“So they set my life in flames, I regret to say / Do you believe me now,” she sings elsewhere.

In the lyrics, Taylor also appears to take aim at the Kardashian-Jenner family, singing about a family that she described as “pure greed.”

At the time of publishing, Kim does not appear to have addressed either “Cassandra” or “thanK you aIMee.”

