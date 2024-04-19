CBS Cancels 'CSI: Vegas' & 'So Help Me Todd' - Reason Why Revealed!

Two shows have just been canceled by CBS.

CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd are no longer moving forward at the network, THR reported on Friday (April 19).

If you weren’t aware, CSI: Vegas premiered in 2021. The show, which stars Matt Lauria and Paula Newsome, is currently airing its third season.

So Help Me Todd, starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Austin, made its debut on CBS in 2022. The show’s second season in currently airing.

According to THR, CSI: Vegas is averaging 6.4 million viewers per episode, while So Help Me Todd averages 6.3 million. Neither figure matched the network’s expectations, leading to the series’ cancellations.

