'Clara Bow' Lyrics: Taylor Swift's Song Gets Response from the Real Clara Bow's Family

“Clara Bow” is the 16th track on Taylor Swift‘s new album The Tortured Poets Department and the real-life subject’s family is reacting to the song.

If you didn’t know, there was an actress named Clara Bow in the silent film era and she gained the nickname “The It Girl” in the 1920s.

Clara‘s personal life was often the subject of tabloids, with some calling her more “brazen” than her peers. She eventually suffered a breakdown and left her acting career to escape Hollywood and focus on her mental health.

Taylor sings on the chorus of the song, “This town is fake, but you’re the real thing / Breath of fresh air through smoke rings / Take the glory, give everything / Promise to be dazzling.”

Clara‘s family members opened up about the song following its release.

Clara‘s great-granddaughter Nicole Sisneros told People, “Both raw and amazingly talented artists. My family and I love the song and are thankful for Taylor connecting with Clara’s legacy through her songwriting.”

“The song to me feels ethereal and somewhat melancholy,” great-granddaughter Brittany Grace Bell added. “Clara was a ‘rose’ that was picked by the men of Hollywood who capitalized on her fame and talent. I think it perfectly encapsulates how she would feel as the ‘It’ girl of Hollywood.”

