Denzel Washington Joins Ilfenesh Hadera & Director Spike Lee on Set of 'High & Low'

The star’s of Spike Lee‘s upcoming film High and Low are working hard!

Denzel Washington and Ilfenesh Hadera were spotted shooting the movie on Friday (April 19) in Brooklyn, New York. Spike was also photographed on set.

High and Low is a remake of Akira Kurosawa‘s 1963 crime thriller of the same name. The story follows a wealthy executive who is extorted when his family is pursued by a kidnapper. The original film was based on Ed McBain‘s novel The King’s Ransom.

Spike‘s movie will also star Jeffrey Wright and Ice Spice.

