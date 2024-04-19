Top Stories
'Fortnight' Video Released: Taylor Swift & Post Malone Team Up, Plus She Explains the Song's Meaning

Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence on Being Arrested for Chair-Throwing Incident at Nashville Bar

Taylor Swift Breaks Multiple Spotify Streaming Records with New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Netflix CEO Reveals 6 Shows Returning in Late 2024, Plus 3 New Series Confirmed to Debut

Apr 19, 2024 at 10:06 pm
By JJ Staff

Denzel Washington Joins Ilfenesh Hadera & Director Spike Lee on Set of 'High & Low'

Denzel Washington Joins Ilfenesh Hadera & Director Spike Lee on Set of 'High & Low'

The star’s of Spike Lee‘s upcoming film High and Low are working hard!

Denzel Washington and Ilfenesh Hadera were spotted shooting the movie on Friday (April 19) in Brooklyn, New York. Spike was also photographed on set.

High and Low is a remake of Akira Kurosawa‘s 1963 crime thriller of the same name. The story follows a wealthy executive who is extorted when his family is pursued by a kidnapper. The original film was based on Ed McBain‘s novel The King’s Ransom.

Spike‘s movie will also star Jeffrey Wright and Ice Spice.

Learn more about another one of Denzel Washington‘s upcoming projects!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Denzel Washington, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Spike Lee on the set of High and Low…
Photos: Backgrid
