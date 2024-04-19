Ethan Hawke & Josh Charles Address Cameos as 'Dead Poets Society' Characters in Taylor Swift's 'Fortnight' Music Video

Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles are offering some insight into their cameos in Taylor Swift‘s new music video!

On Friday (April 19), Taylor debuted the video for “Fortnight” feat. Post Malone off of her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department.

Ethan and Josh, who co-starred in the 1989 film Dead Poets Society, took to Instagram to celebrate their special appearance together.

Ethan shared a series of photos from the set of the “Fortnight” music video with Taylor, Post Malone, and Josh.

He wrote in the caption, “‘Todd’ & ‘Knox’ from DEAD POETS SOCIETY are now PhDs in THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. It’s quite an honor. Thank you @taylorswift for the opportunity to be in the music video for your song FORTNIGHT feat. @postmalone. carpe diem!”

Josh shared a snapshot from the video and expressed his appreciation for Taylor in his caption.

“I’ve admired Taylor for a long time, but meeting her in person took my fandom to a whole new level,” the actor wrote. “Genuine, kind, approachable, and just an all around stellar human being – Not to mention a kick ass director to boot!”

