'FBI' Loses Key Team Member Ahead of Seventh Season

There’s a major change coming to the CBS series FBI ahead of the upcoming seventh season.

The crime drama series is nearing the end of its sixth season right now and CBS has already renewed the show through 2027 for seasons seven, eight, and nine.

Unfortunately, a key team member has announced their departure.

Rick Eid, who has served as showrunner since season one, is stepping down from the role, but he will remain an executive producer on the show.

If you didn’t know, Rick is also the showrunner of Law & Order and he’ll remain at that show.

“After six years of running two, or more, shows, and CBS now picking up FBI for three more years, this was the perfect time for me to step back and focus my efforts on running Law & Order and developing new projects,” Rick said in a statement (via Deadline). “I’m extremely proud of FBI, and couldn’t be happier for the cast, crew and producers. While I will no longer be the day-to-day showrunner, I intend to remain involved with the show going forward.”

Producer Dick Wolf said, “Rick has been a core member of the Wolf family for two decades. We thank him for all the work he did on FBI to get the series launched and look forward to continuing our creative partnership on Law & Order and beyond.”

