'Florida!!!' Lyrics & Meaning Revealed: Taylor Swift Explains Inspiration for Song, Written With Emma Stone

One of the most-talked about songs off of The Tortured Poets Department so far is the track “Florida!!!” and we’ve learned that Taylor Swift enlisted a famous friend to help write the song.

Taylor collaborated with Florence + the Machine for the song, but her longtime BFF Emma Stone also helped write the track, according to People.

In a new interview, Taylor explained the inspiration behind the song.

“I think I was coming up with this idea of, like, what happens when your life doesn’t fit, or your choices you’ve made catch up to you and you’re surrounded by these harsh consequences and judgment, and circumstances did not lead you to where you thought you would be, and you just want to escape from everything you’ve ever known? Is there a place you could go?” she told iHeart.

Taylor continued, “I’m always watching, like, Dateline. People have these crimes that they commit, where they immediately skip town and go to? They go to Florida. They try to reinvent themselves, have a new identity, blend in. And I think when you go through a heartbreak, there’s a part of you that thinks, ‘I want a new name. I want a new life. I don’t want anyone to know where I’ve been or know me at all.’ And so that was the jumping off point behind where would you go to reinvent yourself and blend in? Florida.”

