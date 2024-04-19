'Fortnight' Video Released: Taylor Swift & Post Malone Team Up, Plus She Explains the Song's Meaning

Taylor Swift has released the music video for her new song “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone.

This is the first single off of Taylor‘s smash-hit new album The Tortured Poets Department and we hope there will be plenty of videos to come, seeing as there are 31 songs altogether from the two editions.

In a new interview with iHeartRadio, Taylor explained the meaning of the song.

In a new interview with iHeartRadio, Taylor explained the meaning of the song. She says it “exhibits a lot of the common themes that run throughout this album, one of which being fatalism, longing, pining away, lost dreams.”

“I think it’s a very fatalistic album in that there are lots of very dramatic lines about life or death and I love you, it’s ruining my life. These are very hyperbolic, dramatic things to say,” she added. “But it’s that kind of album – it’s about a dramatic, artistic, tragic kind of take on love and loss.”

Taylor believes that the song takes place in an “American town where the American Dream you thought would happen to you didn’t. You ended up not with the person you loved and now you have to just live with that every day, wondering what would’ve been, maybe seeing them out. And that’s a pretty tragic concept, really. So I was just writing from that perspective.”

