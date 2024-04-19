How to Stream Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' Album for Free, Plus Download Links Available

The Tortured Poets Department has finally arrived and you can stream Taylor Swift‘s new album for free right here.

This is Taylor‘s 11th studio album and she shocked fans when she announced it during a Grammy Award acceptance speech back in February.

When the song titles were unveiled, Taylor‘s fans immediately came up with theories about the meanings behind each track on the album. Now that the album is officially out, we’re sure there will be even more theories about what each song means.

The album appears to be a breakup record with references to her splits from recent ex-boyfriends Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

“Fortnight” featuring Post Malone, which is the first track on the album, is also going to be the first single. The music video drops at 8pm ET on Friday (April 19), so stay tuned!

Head inside to listen to the new album and get the download link…

You can download the album right now on iTunes or Amazon Music, or stream it for free below thanks to Spotify and YouTube.

Stream each song below individually!

“Fortnight” [feat. Post Malone]

