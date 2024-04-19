Jimmy Kimmel Weighs in on Hosting Oscars for 5th Time in 2025

Jimmy Kimmel is getting candid about his Oscars future!

The 56-year-old comedian and TV host has helmed the Academy Awards four times. Following Jimmy‘s hosting gigs in 2017, 2018, 2023, and 2024, fans are wondering whether he will be back to host the Oscars in 2025.

According to Deadline, Jimmy has been approached to host the 2025 Oscars. The star recently addressed the possibility of returning on Wednesday night’s (April 17) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Keep reading to find out more…

Jimmy began by addressing recent comments that former president Donald Trump on Truth Social.

“Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn’t recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as Host of The Academy Awards, especially when he showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night, right before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, ‘Picture of the Year,’” part of the post read.

Jimmy took the opportunity to fire back and hint that he may indeed host the Oscars for a fifth time.

“I don’t know. That must be why they asked me to host the show again next year.” he said. “Which I wasn’t planning to do but now I might. Maybe — you know what — maybe you can watch on the TV in the rec room at Riker’s with all the guys.”

Find out how Jimmy Kimmel responded to Donald Trump‘s review of his 2024 Oscars hosting performance.

Watch the full video from Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live…