Taylor Swift & Kim Kardashian's Bad Blood, a Complete Timeline From Leaked Calls to That New Song

Teyana Taylor Reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

'American Idol' Contestants Who Have Died, Including Several Tragic Losses in Recent Years

Every Lyric About Matty Healy: Taylor Swift Seemingly Sings About Her Ex Throughout 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Apr 19, 2024 at 4:44 pm
By JJ Staff

Jodie Foster Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary with Wife Alexandra Hedison at Hand & Footprint Ceremony!

Jodie Foster Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary with Wife Alexandra Hedison at Hand & Footprint Ceremony!

It’s a very exciting day for Jodie Foster!

The 61-year-old two-time Oscar-winning actress left her mark in cement outside of the TCL Chinese as she was honored during a Hand and Footprint Ceremony on Friday (April 19) in Hollywood, Calif.

Supporting Jodie at the ceremony was her wife Alexandra Hedison along with longtime friend Jamie Lee Curtis.

Friday also marks Jodie and Alexandra‘s 10th wedding anniversary! The couple married in 2014.

“Well it’s just amazing for me, you know,” Jodie shared, via Yahoo. “April 19th, big day. My 10 year wedding anniversary, but also this moment of the hand and feet in cement. My career.”

“Yeah milestones,” Jodie continued. “We have these big milestones in our lives and I like to celebrate milestones. That’s my thing.”

In an interview from earlier this year, Jodie shared some advice with younger people in the movie business.

FYI: Jodie is wearing a custom Gucci suit.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Jodie Foster during the ceremony…
Photos: Getty Images
