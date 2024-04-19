Jodie Foster Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary with Wife Alexandra Hedison at Hand & Footprint Ceremony!

It’s a very exciting day for Jodie Foster!

The 61-year-old two-time Oscar-winning actress left her mark in cement outside of the TCL Chinese as she was honored during a Hand and Footprint Ceremony on Friday (April 19) in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jodie Foster

Supporting Jodie at the ceremony was her wife Alexandra Hedison along with longtime friend Jamie Lee Curtis.

Friday also marks Jodie and Alexandra‘s 10th wedding anniversary! The couple married in 2014.

“Well it’s just amazing for me, you know,” Jodie shared, via Yahoo. “April 19th, big day. My 10 year wedding anniversary, but also this moment of the hand and feet in cement. My career.”

“Yeah milestones,” Jodie continued. “We have these big milestones in our lives and I like to celebrate milestones. That’s my thing.”

In an interview from earlier this year, Jodie shared some advice with younger people in the movie business.

FYI: Jodie is wearing a custom Gucci suit.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Jodie Foster during the ceremony…