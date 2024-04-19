Joey King Says Ability to Be Selective in Her Career Is 'Scarier' Than the Alternative

Joey King is continuing her press tour for We Were The Lucky Ones with a local appearance!

The 24-year-old actress appeared on the KTLA 5 Morning News alongside co-star Amit Rahav on Friday (April 19) in Los Angeles.

During the interview, Joey was asked about the success of her career so far and if it has allowed her to make projects happen by saying she’ll do them.

Keep reading to find out more…

“To be fair, I’m very blessed. That’s true to an extent. Some things. This show, I was lucky enough to be able to attach myself to and that got the show greenlit. And that’s a crazy position to be in. I feel so lucky because I don’t really equate myself with that ability. It’s cool! I’m still very enthralled and obsessed with what I do,” Joey said.

Joey was then asked if she’s more selective in her career now.

“Having more control over your own career is actually a lot scarier than one might think. It’s harder, but it’s the best problem you can have. I’m very lucky that I’m in this position,” she said.

FYI: Joey is wearing a Versace look, ring and bag, Dolce&Gabbana shoes, and a Type Jewelry ring.