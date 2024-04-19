Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops Massive 2am Surprise, Two Hours After Releasing New Album

Every Lyric About Matty Healy: Taylor Swift Seemingly Sings About Her Ex Throughout 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Kate Beckinsale Released From Hospital, Hints at What Caused Her Health Issues

Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo? Network Responds to Rumor Star is Moving On

Apr 19, 2024 at 9:30 am
By JJ Staff

John Mayer Dating History - Full List of Famous Ex-Girlfriends Revealed!

John Mayer Dating History - Full List of Famous Ex-Girlfriends Revealed!

We’re taking a look back at John Mayer‘s love life!

Over the years, the 46-year-old “Free Fallin’” singer has been in some very profiled relationships with fellow singers, models, and actresses.

We’re now taking a look back John‘s dating history and we bet there are some stars on there that you didn’t know he dated!

And if you missed it, John recently opened about the possibility of getting married one day.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous women John Mayer has dated over the years…

