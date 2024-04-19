John Travolta & Daughter Ella Make Rare Appearance Together at 'Pulp Fiction' Reunion Screening

The cast of Pulp Fiction is back together to celebrate its 30th anniversary!

John Travolta was joined on the red carpet by his 24-year-old daughter Ella at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival event on Thursday (April 18) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Also in attendance at the event were co-stars Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and Harvey Keitel.

Bruce Willis wasn’t in attendance, but his wife Emma Heming Willis and daughter Scout Willis were there to represent him.

On the red carpet, John talked about working with Bruce.

“Bruce and I had a history. We did Look Who’s Talking together, and we had a massive success with it,” he told ET. “So we were [friends]. We had been on vacation together, Kelly [Preston] and I with Bruce and Demi [Moore]. So this was not new. We were comfortable with each other. It was very easy to be with each other and relax, you know? And there was real genuine care. And we felt lucky we were in a very special movie.”