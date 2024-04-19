Kelsea Ballerini Seeks Legal Aid to Stop Alleged Hacker & Former Fan From Leaking Unreleased Music

Kelsea Ballerini is taking a stand against an alleged hacker who she accused of leaking her music.

The 30-year-old country music star filed court documents to request a temporary restraining order against Bo Ewing, a “former” fan based in Ohio. Her team also lined up an injunction to prevent the music from being shared any further.

According to documents obtained by People, the music was described as “still-in-production, unreleased masters and demos.”

Bo was accused of accessing the music by “gaining back-door access to the device of either, or both, of Ms. Ballerini or [Alysa Vanderheym, a producer that Kelsea was working with].”

Kelsea‘s team argued that the music spreading further could cause “continued, irreparable harm.”

“Protection of an artist’s music is of the upmost importance,” a representative for Kelsea told the outlet. “Artists spend countless hours perfecting their craft and telling their stories through their music. Stealing and sharing unfinished music is illegal and harms the integrity of the creative process.”

