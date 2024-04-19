Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Fan Who Assumed She Wouldn't Like Kim's Birthday Post

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t letting any fans tear her down on her birthday!

The reality star celebrated her 45th birthday on Thursday (April 18) and her younger sister Kim Kardashian posted a photo of them at the beach in their bikinis alongside Khloe.

“Happy Birthday Queen,” Kim captioned the photo. “There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all. Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side. I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together! I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!”

A fan commented on the post, “Now you know she’s not going to like this photo… lol it’s her bday Kim.. lol.”

Well, Kourtney DID like the photo and made sure the fan knew.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids… and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy,” Kourtney replied.

The fan deleted their comment, so Kourtney‘s reply disappeared too.

Kourtney and husband Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky into the world back in November 2023. She also shares three children with ex Scott Disick.

See the original birthday post below!