Mandisa Dead - 'American Idol' Alum & Christian Gospel Singer Passes Away at Age 47

Mandisa has sadly passed away.

The Grammy-winning Christian Gospel singer, who got her big break as a contestant on season five of American Idol, died on Thursday, April 18 at the age of 47.

We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased,” a rep for Mandisa shared in a statement with People.

Keep reading to find out more…“At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details,” the statement continued. “We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Mandisa first made a name for herself in 2006 when she appeared on American Idol making her way into the Top 10 alongside contestants including Katharine McPhee, Chris Daughtry, Kellie Pickler, and eventual winner Taylor Hicks.

Despite receiving high praises from the judges, she was eliminated before the Top 9.

She then went on to release her debut album True Beauty in 2007. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Top Christian Album charts, an historic achievement that made Mandisa the first new female artist ever to debut on the top of the chart’s 27-year history.

She went on to release five more albums and in 2014, Mandisa won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for her album Overcomer.

Over the years, Mandisa spoke very candidly about her battle with depression and anxiety, telling People in 2017 that she considered suicide following the death of a close friend.

“I was so miserable; I felt so hopeless,” Mandisa said at the time. “I am a woman of faith, and I believe that heaven is real, and when I do leave here, I’m going to be in heaven with Jesus. One of the things I started hearing during that dark period was: ‘You’re in so much pain. If you take your life, you could be in heaven right now with Jesus.’”

Our thoughts are with Mandisa‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.