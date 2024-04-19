Mandisa Remembered: 'Idol' Alums Taylor Hicks, Katharine McPhee & More Pay Tribute to Late Singer

Members of the American Idol family are speaking out to share tributes for Mandisa, who tragically passed away this week at the age of 47.

Mandisa got her big break on season five of Idol and she went on to become a Grammy-winning Christian Gospel singer.

A rep for the singer confirmed that Mandisa was found deceased in her home on Thursday (April 18) and an investigation into her death has been launched.

Mandisa‘s fellow season five contestants like Taylor Hicks and Katharine McPhee are speaking out to remember their friend.

Taylor Hicks (via Twitter): “.@mandisaofficial was a power house vocalist on our season of Idol and it graduated to a wonderful career in gospel music. Better yet she was a power house person and all of us will miss her dearly.”

Katharine McPhee (via Instagram Stories): “She was my building light all through idol and my first tour. She kept all of us grounded. She was the most amazing Godly woman with the biggest heart. Sang at my first wedding and brought everyone to tears. Heaven just gained an angel. Heartbroken over this. Fly high, friend. I’ll remember you forever.”

Paris Bennett (via Instagram): “Mandisa bugging you and movie nights in your hotel room Lisa and I…. Man your laugh and the best hugs ever!! I so appreciate the light you shared with all of us. I will miss you 😢 💗 Rest in Paradise @mandisaofficial #gonebutneverforgotten.”

Elliott Yamin (via Instagram): “Sweet Mandisa! I don’t even know where to start because this one hits too close to home. I’m so deeply saddened to wake up to this news of your passing this morning! Mandisa was a constant beacon of light and hope and positivity with/for EVERY single human she encountered. She was steadfast in living out her purpose through her faith and religion and touched so many people along the way. Mandisa reached out to me after the birth of my daughter, blessing her and my family, and that was the last time we connected. About 4 years ago. My thoughts and well wishes are with her family at this time. Mandisa, I will never forget you and your light. It was an honor to walk through the @americanidol experience with you! RIP! @mandisaofficial 😥.”

Ace Young (via Instagram Stories): “You were our Rock during our Idol Tour in 2006. My duet partner. You were an angel on this earth. Love you Disa. Gone too soon.”

Kevin Covais (via Instagram): “In 2006 I got to experience my @americanidol journey with the most wonderful group of people. Along the way I made many friends. But one of the people I became closest with was @mandisaofficial. She was filled with love, faith, and more God given ability than just about anyone I’ve ever met. Her vocal ability was absolutely insane. But more important than her incredible talent, Mandisa was an amazing human being. She gave a very nervous 16 year old Kevin constant support, advice, and just a friend to talk to. I admired her deeply and felt such a bond with her. One of the most gentle, genuine people in the world. And I was lucky enough to call her a friend. I am devastated to hear Mandisa has passed away. My heart goes out to her family, friends and loved ones. What a loss for our Idol family. Rest easy Mandisa. I love you.”