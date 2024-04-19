Mark Zuckerberg Reacts to Viral Photoshopped Image of Him With a Beard

Mark Zuckerberg has seen that photo of him circulating on social media!

On Thursday (April 18), the 39-year-old Facebook founder posted a video on Instagram where he announced the launch of the new version of Meta AI.

After sharing the video, someone Photoshopped a screengrab of Mark to soften his appearance, made him a tad tanner, and added in a beard – which immediately went viral with some people thirsting over the fake Mark. (You can see the photo here!)

Once the Photoshopped image went viral, Mark reacted.

Keep reading to find out more…“Okay who did this?” Mark wrote on The Shade Room’s Instagram post about the altered image asking if he should grow out the beard.

