Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence on Being Arrested for Chair-Throwing Incident at Nashville Bar

Morgan Wallen is speaking out for the first time after he was arrested in Nashville almost two weeks ago.

The 30-year-old country singer was arrested on Sunday (April 7) after he allegedly threw a chair off of the roof of Chief’s Bar in Nashville, Tenn. Apparently, he laughed after he threw the chair off the roof, which sat six stories above a busy street.

The chair apparently hit the street about three feet away from some police officers. He was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment as well as disorderly conduct.

Morgan took to his X/Twitter account on Friday (April 19) to share an apology.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility…. I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change. -MW,” he tweeted.

Right after the incident took place, Morgan‘s lawyer released a statement.

“At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities,” Morgan‘s lawyer, Worrick Robinson of Worrick Robinson Law, said in a statement to Billboard.

