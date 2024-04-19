Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Kim Kardashian's Bad Blood, a Complete Timeline From Leaked Calls to That New Song

Teyana Taylor Reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

'American Idol' Contestants Who Have Died, Including Several Tragic Losses in Recent Years

Every Lyric About Matty Healy: Taylor Swift Seemingly Sings About Her Ex Throughout 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Apr 19, 2024 at 6:40 pm
By JJ Staff

Netflix CEO Reveals 6 Shows Returning in Late 2024, Plus 3 New Series Confirmed to Debut

There are so many beloved Netflix shows with upcoming seasons on the way and now we know which ones will be premiering before the end of 2024.

We already know that Stranger Things won’t be back until 2025, so you unfortunately won’t be seeing that show on this list.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed the list of shows during a first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday (April 17), during which he teased that Netflix will likely be licensing more existing shows in the future.

Ted revealed that six beloved shows will return before the end of 2024 and three exciting new shows will be released before the end of the year.

Browse through the slideshow to see which shows…

