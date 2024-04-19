Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Kim Kardashian's Bad Blood, a Complete Timeline From Leaked Calls to That New Song

Teyana Taylor Reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

'American Idol' Contestants Who Have Died, Including Several Tragic Losses in Recent Years

Every Lyric About Matty Healy: Taylor Swift Seemingly Sings About Her Ex Throughout 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Apr 19, 2024 at 5:11 pm
By JJ Staff

Paul Wesley & Girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg Share an Umbrella During Rainy Day Outing

Paul Wesley & Girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg Share an Umbrella During Rainy Day Outing

Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg are braving the rainy weather for a day out.

The cute couple shared an umbrella as they stepped out for a stroll on Thursday afternoon (April 18) in New York City.

For their outing, the 41-year-old Vampire Diaries actor sported a black jacket, black pants, and a baseball hat while the 23-year-old model coordinated in a black leather trench coat.

Paul and Natalie first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 when they were seen kissing while they vacationed in Italy.

Last summer, they were spotted vacationing in Saint-Tropez with another famous couple.

Back in February, Paul and Natalie joined tons of other stars at a party in NYC hosted by Gisele Bundchen.
