'Power Book II: Ghost' First Look Photos See Michael Ealy & Golden Brooks' Debut In 'Power' Franchise

The first look photos for Power Book II: Ghost‘s upcoming fourth season have arrived!

The Starz series, which is the second in the Power franchise, will be returning this year with new episodes, but this will be the show’s final season.

Among those seen in the photos are new cast members Michael Ealy and Golden Brooks, who join the cast this season as Detective Don Carter and Janet, respectively.

In the final season, Starz promises it will be “explosive, with high-adrenaline twists and turns as everyone is on the hunt for revenge. Each character’s respective motivations fuel their power of choice to dive deeper into the game, fight their way out, or walk a blurry line between the two. As family dynamics are tested and tensions reach their peak, the unpredictable nature of this season will have viewers questioning who you can trust and if your own family will betray you.”

Also featured in the first look photos include stars Michael Rainey Jr and Gianni Paolo, as well as LaToya Tonodeo, Lovell Adams Gray, Woody McClain and Cliff “Method Man” Smith.

Power Book II: Ghost season four will debut on Friday, June 7th at midnight ET on the Starz app and at 8pm ET/PT on Starz network that same day.

