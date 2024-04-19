'Push Ups' Lyrics Revealed: Drake Drops Diss Track with Plenty of Namechecks - Listen Here!

Drake has officially released his song “Push Ups” on streaming!

The diss track is aimed at some of his rivals, including Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, and Rick Ross, according to ET.

The cover artwork for the song features a Size 7 shoe label, seemingly a clap back at Kendrick. The song includes the lyrics, “How the f–k you big steppin’ with a size-seven men’s on?”

Plenty of stars are namechecked in the song, including SZA, Taylor Swift, and Maroon 5.

Head inside to check out the new song…

You can stream the song below from Spotify or download it now on iTunes.

Read the lyrics below for “Push Ups.”

