Apr 19, 2024 at 2:35 pm
By JJ Staff

Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt Dress to Impress for 'The Fall Guy' Premiere in Berlin

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are hitting the red carpet in Germany!

The two co-stars posed together at the premiere of their new action flick The Fall Guy on Friday (April 19) held at UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz in Berlin, Germany.

For the premiere, Ryan, 43, looked sharp in a navy suit paired with a lilac, silk shirt while Emily, 41, donned a blue jumpsuit with gold leaf detailing.

Director David Leitch and his wife Kelly McCormick were also in attendance.

In the movie, Ryan stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Emily. While the film’s ruthless producer (Hannah Waddingham), maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

The Fall Guy hits theaters on May 3 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Ryan is wearing a custom Gucci suit. Emily is wearing a Jenny Packham jumpsuit, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Tiffany and Co. jewelry while carrying a Cuyana bag.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Photos: Getty Images
