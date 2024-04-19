Sia & Paris Hilton Team Up For New Song 'Fame Won't Love You' - Listen & Read the Lyrics!

Sia just dropped her brand new song “Fame Won’t Love You” featuring Paris Hilton!

The two entertainers have been good friends for years, and they collaborated on the new track, which will be on Sia‘s upcoming new album Reasonable Woman.

In a post on Instagram, Paris revealed aht the song was about and is a tribute to.

“#FameWontLoveYou is out Friday at midnight local time 🎶 This song is a tribute to growing up in the spotlight 📸🔦 @siamusic, thank you for making this song happen and for believing in me 🎶,” she wrote.

”Little dreams come crashing / Let them wave in passing / Because fame won’t love you like a mother, like a brother should,” they sing in the chorus.

Check out the full song and the lyrics below! You can also download the song on iTunes!

If you didn’t know, this isn’t the only collaboration between Sia and Paris, as the “Chandelier” singer will be executive producing Paris‘ long-awaited second album!

