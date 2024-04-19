Stevie Nicks Pens Opening Poem for Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album - Read Now!
Stevie Nicks is making a surprise appearance on Taylor Swift‘s new album!
At midnight on Friday (April 19), the 34-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer released her 11th studio album titled The Tortured Poets Department, which opens with a written poem by the 75-year-old Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter.
Keep reading to find out more…Stevie wrote the poem titled “For T and me…” on August 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas that’s featured as the written prologue for the new album.
Back in May 2023, Stevie sang her praises for Taylor for helping her find music inspiration.
You can listen to The Tortured Poets Department in full here!
Keep scrolling to read Stevie Nicks’ poem…
He was in love with her
Or at least she thought so
She was brokenhearted
~Maybe he was too~
Neither of them knew.
She was way too hot to handle
He was way too high to try —
He couldn’t even see her
He wouldn’t open his eyes
She was on her way to the stars
He didn’t say goodbye
She looked back from her future
And shed a few tears
He looked into his past
And actually felt fear.
For both of them
The answers ~ would never be ~
Ever clear —
Don’t ask questions now
Do that later —
She brings joy
He brings Shakespeare —
It’s almost a tragedy —
Says she “don’t endanger me —
[Pause] Don’t endanger me”
He really can’t answer her
He’s afraid of her —
He’s hiding from her
And he knows that he’s hurting her
She tells the truth
She writes about it
She’s an informer
He’s an x-lover
There’s nothing there for her
She’s already gone
There’s nothing that can stop her —
She was just flying —
Thru the clouds ~
When he saw her…
She was just making her way —
To the stars ~
When he lost her…