Stevie Nicks Pens Opening Poem for Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album - Read Now!

Stevie Nicks is making a surprise appearance on Taylor Swift‘s new album!

At midnight on Friday (April 19), the 34-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer released her 11th studio album titled The Tortured Poets Department, which opens with a written poem by the 75-year-old Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter.

Keep reading to find out more…Stevie wrote the poem titled “For T and me…” on August 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas that’s featured as the written prologue for the new album.

Back in May 2023, Stevie sang her praises for Taylor for helping her find music inspiration.

You can listen to The Tortured Poets Department in full here!

He was in love with her

Or at least she thought so

She was brokenhearted

~Maybe he was too~

Neither of them knew.

She was way too hot to handle

He was way too high to try —

He couldn’t even see her

He wouldn’t open his eyes

She was on her way to the stars

He didn’t say goodbye

She looked back from her future

And shed a few tears

He looked into his past

And actually felt fear.

For both of them

The answers ~ would never be ~

Ever clear —

Don’t ask questions now

Do that later —

She brings joy

He brings Shakespeare —

It’s almost a tragedy —

Says she “don’t endanger me —

[Pause] Don’t endanger me”

He really can’t answer her

He’s afraid of her —

He’s hiding from her

And he knows that he’s hurting her

She tells the truth

She writes about it

She’s an informer

He’s an x-lover

There’s nothing there for her

She’s already gone

There’s nothing that can stop her —

She was just flying —

Thru the clouds ~

When he saw her…

She was just making her way —

To the stars ~

When he lost her…

