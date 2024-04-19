Taylor Swift Drops 15 More Songs with 'Anthology' Version of New Album: 2am Surprise!

Taylor Swift had a huge surprise for fans at 2am on April 19, just two hours after releasing her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

The 34-year-old singer just dropped 15 more songs as part of The Anthology.

The 15 additional tracks include “The Black Dog,” “The Albatross,” “The Bolter,” and “The Manuscript,” the four songs that were included on the exclusive vinyl editions.

Taylor said on Instagram, “It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours. 🤍.”

The full album includes 31 total songs and has a runtime of 122 minutes. Major!

