Taylor Swift & Kim Kardashian's Bad Blood, a Complete Timeline From Leaked Calls to That New Song

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian‘s infamous feud is back in the headlines all over again, and we can explain why.

The pair are two of the biggest celebrities of all time, and their relationship has been fraught with drama over the years.

If you were unaware, Kim and Taylor publicly feuded, in large part because of Kanye West and a song that he released.

The feud has peaked and waned, but it’s been quiet for a few years now. That all changed in December 2023 when Taylor revisited it during an interview. That prompted new reports and comments.

She seemingly brought it up again this week with the release of a song that appears to be about Kim on her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

You might have some questions about what went down, so we put together a comprehensive timeline from the very beginning to where they stand now.

Scroll through the slideshow for a breakdown of Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s feud…