Taylor Swift Seemingly Tells Fans Not to Avenge Her Against Exes Amid Release of New Breakup Album

Taylor Swift is sharing a message following the release of her brand new album The Tortured Poets Department!

The 34-year-old entertainer’s eleventh album dropped online at midnight on Friday (April 18) and she’s seemingly telling fans to leave exes alone.

After she revealed the title of the album, many were reminded of her ex Joe Alwyn‘s group chat name that was very similar, “The Tortured Man Club.”

Now that the album is out, Taylor seemingly asks fans not to avenge her against her exes, as the new LP is seemingly a breakup album.

“The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up,” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it.”

“And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry,” she concluded, followed by declaring the album is out now.

