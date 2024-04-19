Teyana Taylor Reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

Teyana Taylor is addressing all of the rumors about her love life.

Last month, the 33-year-old singer/actress sparked dating rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio when they were seen keeping close and chatting at a pre-Oscars party.

If you didn’t know, Teyana and the 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor are currently working on a new movie directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

In a new interview, Teyana responded to the video of her and Leo.

Keep reading to find out more…“Leo wore extensions for the movie and they were hurting him,” Teyana shared with E! News. “I was literally helping him with his bun.”

That aside, Teyana said that she and Leo were having a very innocent conversation.

“And if you’ve seen the end of the video, I said something about cornbread because my chef was cooking for the whole cast,” Teyana revealed. “We gotta make sure his bun is right. We gotta make sure he’s eating good.”

She then added that Leo “is like the best. He will cheerlead for you all the way through.”

Teyana was previously married to Iman Shumpert with whom she shares daughters Junie, 8, and Rue, 3.

If you missed it, a source responded to rumors that Leo and model Vittoria Ceretti took a big step in their relationship.