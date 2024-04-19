'thanK you aIMee' Lyrics: Is Taylor Swift's Song About Kim Kardashian Feud? Listen Now!

All Taylor Swift fans are aware of her feud with Kim Kardashian… and it doesn’t appear to be over yet.

If you were unaware, Kim and Taylor publicly feuded, in large part because of the former’s ex-husband Kanye West and a song that he released.

The feud peaked and waned over the years, and it was back in the press again several months ago after Taylor revisited it during an interview again in December 2023, prompting new reports and comments.

We have a complete timeline of the feud if you need a refresher.

So, why do fans think “thanK you aIMee” is about Kim? The new track is part of the “Anthology” edition of The Tortured Poets Department album.

The song is all about a bully and Taylor made a point to capitalize the letters KIM in the song title. We all know that the singer felt she was being bullied by Kim and Kanye throughout their feud, so the lyrics could be referencing the reality star.

Taylor sings in the chorus, “All that time you were throwing punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F–k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushing / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

In the second verse, she sings, “And it wasn’t a fair fight, or a clean kill / Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе / And then she wrote hеadlines / In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I’d take.”

Listen to the song below and read the lyrics as well!

